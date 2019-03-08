Inquest opens into homeless man who died in hostel

Bishopbridge House hostel in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A homeless man was found dead in a hostel room, an inquest has heard.

The inquest opening into the death of Joshua Paton, 25, took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, August 21.

Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said Mr Paton died on January 26, 2019, in a room at Bishopbridge House on William Kett Close, off Norwich's Gas Hill.

The hostel is run by St Martins charity which helps homeless people across Norwich get off the street into accommodation.

Ms Blake said Mr Paton was identified by a support worker from Bishopbridge House.

The medical cause of death was drug and alcohol toxicity.

Mr Paton was born in Leeds, Yorkshire.

Ms Blake said further inquiries would be made into the incident.

A full inquest into Mr Paton's death will be held at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, King Street, on January 8.