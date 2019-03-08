Homeless charity makes special bed for injured cat
PUBLISHED: 14:24 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 23 July 2019
Homeless people got to show off their creative skills to help a much-loved pet.
The bed for Budge the cat, whose owners live in Cathedral Close, Norwich, was made by hostel residents at nearby homelessness charity St Martins.
Budge, who regularly makes trips to the Norwich Cathedral, fractured his pelvis in an accident.
Moved by the news the cat had been injured, the St Martins residents at Bishopbridge House wanted to help.
A bed to aid him with his recovery was made with an old duvet by a resident called Lorraine.
Nicky King, life skills development co-ordinator for St Martins, said: "Many of the people we support have pets and one of the activities we offer is to teach people to sew animal beds out of donated fabric."
Budge has also inspired the creative writing and art groups at St Martins to come up with story ideas and illustrations for a book.