Home struck by lightning as storms roll over Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:22 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:26 20 July 2019

Eccles-on-Sea, where a home was struck by lightning. Pic: Google Maps.

Eccles-on-Sea, where a home was struck by lightning. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

A home was struck by lightning as storms rolled over Norfolk.

The bolt hit a home in Bush Drive in Eccles-on-Sea, in north-east Norfolk, at just before 6pm on Saturday (July 20).

Fire crews from Stalham and Mundesley went to the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had a call from the occupier stating there had been a lightning strike and they could smell smoke.

"As soon as we get a call stating smoke can be smelled we got out there, because one of the dangers with lightning strikes is that fires can be hidden in wood and smoulder away for a while and then it catches fire.

"We did a full safety sweep of the house and then came away."

Fire crews were at the scene for just over 20 minutes before they left the scene.

Earlier in the day, performances at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk were paused after a huge storm cloud passed over Henham Park.

In Norwich, there were just a couple of rumbles of thunder before the storm passed.

Dan Holley, from University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest tweeted: "Most thunderstorms have weakened now, with just a line of showers continuing to drift southwards across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire."

He said parts of west Norfolk had received an estimated 20mm of rain, with a sudden drop in temperature from 23C to 16C.

