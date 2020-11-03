Search

‘Absolutely vital’ service goes live once more

PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 November 2020

The free Home, But Not Alone phoneline is up and running again. Picture: Getty



A free phoneline that supports vulnerable people in communities across Suffolk, who may be struggling with the impact of Coronavirus, is up and running again.

The Home, But Not Alone service was paused in August due to low demand and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

But ahead of Thursday’s national lockdown, the service is now live again.

Chrissie Geeson, chairman of the Collaborative Communities Covid-19 Board and Head of Localities and Partnerships at Suffolk County Council, said: “The phoneline was absolutely vital during the first lockdown and it is only right that the same support is on offer as we head into the next wave of lockdown.

“The phoneline helped thousands of people and families, who often didn’t have a network of family or friends to call upon, access emergency support such as food and medicine deliveries and befriending schemes.”

The telephone number is freephone 0800 876 6926 and will be staffed from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

