Holt 14-year-old found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 18:30 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 11 May 2019

Sophie Merrett, who was reported missing from her home in Holt, Norfolk, on May 9, 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK POLICE

Sophie Merrett, who was reported missing from her home in Holt, Norfolk, on May 9, 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for three days has been found safe and well.

Sophie Merrett, who was reported missing from her home in Holt, Norfolk, on May 9, 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK POLICE

Sophie Merrett had last been seen leaving her home in Holt on Wednesday May 8 at about 11pm.

She was reported missing on Thursday (May 9), and despite rumours on Friday night she had returned home, this was dismissed by police on Saturday.

However, the teenager was found in Holt later on Saturday, at about 5.25pm.

