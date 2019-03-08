New foodie festival comes to Norfolk town

A scene from a food festival in Beccles. A similar event is set to take place in Holt. Photo: Dominic's Photography Dominic's Photography

Food lovers need look no further than Holt for Norfolk's next big culinary extravaganza.

Trying the food at the Beccles Food Festival is George Clark, aged 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Trying the food at the Beccles Food Festival is George Clark, aged 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holt Festival and Love Holt have come together to introduce the new festival aimed directly at foodies in the town.

The Holt Street Feast will bring together street food and farmers' markets along with music and entertainment on July 21.

A spokesperson from Love Holt said: "We are tremendously excited about the first Holt Street Feast.

"Lots of local traders are coming together to provide the community with delicious street food, awesome music, and the launch of Love Holt."

Love Holt was set up to support the community and offers monthly information from across the historic market town.

The High Street will be closed to vehicles for the event, which will mark the opening day of Holt Festival.

All car parks will still be accessible for visitors and vegan food will be available.

For more information on the event visit the Facebook events page: www.facebook.com/events/311874959689738/