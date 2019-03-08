What would you do with an old bank? - Norfolk town's Santander branch goes on sale

The Santander branch in Market Place, Holt. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

An old Santander bank in a Norfolk town has gone on the market for £180,000.

The branch in Market Place, Holt, shut its doors for the last time on Thursday, June 13, at 4pm after the Spain-based banking giant announced in January it was closing branches across the country.

At the time, Susan Allen, the firm's head of retail and business banking, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels."

Now, the two story building with a central location, is on sale with sole agents GL Hearn.

In the buildings brochure it says: "The property comprises a two-storey detached building of stone construction with glazed retail frontage.

"The retail unit comprises the ground floor banking hall with ancillary offices to the rear, the first floor is accessed via a staircase and provides an interview room, a staff room with kitchenette and a unisex toilet."