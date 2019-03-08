Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

What would you do with an old bank? - Norfolk town's Santander branch goes on sale

PUBLISHED: 11:37 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 16 August 2019

The Santander branch in Market Place, Holt. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

The Santander branch in Market Place, Holt. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

An old Santander bank in a Norfolk town has gone on the market for £180,000.

The branch in Market Place, Holt, shut its doors for the last time on Thursday, June 13, at 4pm after the Spain-based banking giant announced in January it was closing branches across the country.

You may also want to watch:

At the time, Susan Allen, the firm's head of retail and business banking, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels."

Now, the two story building with a central location, is on sale with sole agents GL Hearn.

In the buildings brochure it says: "The property comprises a two-storey detached building of stone construction with glazed retail frontage.

"The retail unit comprises the ground floor banking hall with ancillary offices to the rear, the first floor is accessed via a staircase and provides an interview room, a staff room with kitchenette and a unisex toilet."

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Photographs posted on social media show officers on Whitehart Street, with police cars blocking the road. Picture: James Bass

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Louis Thompson joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Louis Thompson has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season long loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists