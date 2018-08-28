Desperate people at food bank helped by rotary club members

Rotary club president Terry Sands, left, presented David Connolly Hart, team leader at Cromer and District Foodbank, with £500 cheque. Picture: supplied by Greg Cooper Archant

Desperate people at a food bank were given a cash boost by a Norfolk rotary club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holt Rotary Club presented Cromer and District Foodbank with a cheque for £500 last month.

Club spokesman Greg Cooper said: “The charity is a lifeline for families and individuals who cannot buy food or fuel to literally keep themselves alive. And while the situation is usually temporary, some people require longer term help.”

The foodbank’s team leader David Connolly Hart said: “This money will increase our ability to support local people in desperate need.”

The club also held its 61st annual Christmas dinner at the Feathers Hotel in Holt.

About 40 members and guests attended and, after an excellent meal, entertainment was provided by John Rampling with his rendition of some of John Betjeman’s seasonal writing.

Mr Cooper added: “Two events on one day and both with a rotary feel-good factor.”