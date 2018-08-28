Search

Advanced search

Desperate people at food bank helped by rotary club members

PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 04 January 2019

Rotary club president Terry Sands, left, presented David Connolly Hart, team leader at Cromer and District Foodbank, with £500 cheque. Picture: supplied by Greg Cooper

Rotary club president Terry Sands, left, presented David Connolly Hart, team leader at Cromer and District Foodbank, with £500 cheque. Picture: supplied by Greg Cooper

Archant

Desperate people at a food bank were given a cash boost by a Norfolk rotary club.

Holt Rotary Club presented Cromer and District Foodbank with a cheque for £500 last month.

Club spokesman Greg Cooper said: “The charity is a lifeline for families and individuals who cannot buy food or fuel to literally keep themselves alive. And while the situation is usually temporary, some people require longer term help.”

The foodbank’s team leader David Connolly Hart said: “This money will increase our ability to support local people in desperate need.”

The club also held its 61st annual Christmas dinner at the Feathers Hotel in Holt.

About 40 members and guests attended and, after an excellent meal, entertainment was provided by John Rampling with his rendition of some of John Betjeman’s seasonal writing.

Mr Cooper added: “Two events on one day and both with a rotary feel-good factor.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Leiston win big Suffolk derby at Lowestoft

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant got the goal for the Trawlerboys in their 2-1 defeat to Leiston. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Ipswich in talks to sign Hull striker Will Keane

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Will Keane of Hull City. Picture: PA

Collins returns to Wolves after unsuccessful loan spell with U’s

Aaron Collins, left, in action. He has returned to Wolves after his loan spell with the U's was ended this week. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Matchday Recap: Blues beaten as three second-half Millwall goals stun Portman Road

Jack Lankester fires Town into an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local people describe shock after masked robber with gun steals cash from restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

One of the entrance dykes to Little Switzerland on the River Bure, dating from c1910. Photo: Broadlandmemories.co.uk

Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man was attacked near the Hill House pub in Happisburgh. Picture: submitted

Police search for stabbing victim who fled scene of assault

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists