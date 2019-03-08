Road works to close section of the Holt Road

Drivers are being warned to expect diversions as roadworks close a section of the Holt Road for one day.

On Sunday, September 22, the junction between Church Street and Drayton Lane on the Holt Road (B1149) will be closed from 7.30am to 7.30pm to allow the road to be resurfaced.

Diversions will be in place during the course of the closure and pedestrian access to businesses and homes near the junction will be maintained at all times.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "To minimise the disruption the resurfacing is being carried out on a Sunday and will take one day to complete subject to suitable weather conditions.

"The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out."

The road works, which are costing £25,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department.