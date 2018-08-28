Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Poll

Norfolk rector does not want woman bishop to replace Bishop of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:26 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 05 February 2019

Father Howard Stoker at St Andrew's Church in Holt. Picture: Archant

Father Howard Stoker at St Andrew's Church in Holt. Picture: Archant

Archant

The topic of women bishops is again a talking point after a Holt rector said he was against a female replacing the retiring Bishop of Norwich.

The Church of England reduced barriers to entry for women in 1994 and the General Synod voted to allow female bishops in 2014.

But Father Howard Stoker from Holt said he still could not “fully accept their sacramental ministry in the Church”.

He has written to his parishioners to say that a vote will be held, should a female bishop be appointed, at the next parochial church council meeting on February 18.

This will decide on whether episcopal care in the parish should then be exercised by a male bishop instead.

If that is the decision, then Father Howard said they would look to the Bishop of Richborough, the Rt Revd Norman Banks, who was already an assistant bishop in the diocese.

Any decision could be rescinded at a future date, he said.

In the letter, the Revd Canon Howard Stoker, who is rector of St Andrew’s, Holt, and All Saints, High Kelling, said: “Ever since the ordination of women as priests and more recently as bishops there are those like myself who still cannot fully accept their sacramental ministry in the Church.

“Such a position is not lightly held and is one based upon an understanding of scripture, apostolic tradition and the authority of the Church of England in relation to the wider one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church, and nothing has happened to make me change my opinion.

“The possibility of the appointment of a woman as the diocesan bishop of Norwich suddenly brings the issue into sharp focus for both the majority of the clergy of the parish and a significant number of laity in our congregations who, unfortunately, would be unable to accept and receive her sacramental ministry.”

He said the Church of England had made provision for those against women bishops to request the oversight and ministry of a male bishop, should one be appointed.

He added in the letter: “In reality very little will change in the parish and we will continue to play our part in Holt deanery and in the diocese.

“I am fully aware the differing views of members of the PCC will be reflected in the wider congregation yet I hope that whatever the decision made by the PCC, we can continue to be united in faith, hope and love.”

The candidates to replace the Rt Revd Graham James, Bishop of Norwich, who will soon retire after nearly two decades serving the diocese, have not yet been announced.

Father Howard did not wish to make any further comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rifles, handgun and drugs seized as police chase and catch driver who tried to run away

Police seized these drugs as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk rector does not want woman bishop to replace Bishop of Norwich

Father Howard Stoker at St Andrew's Church in Holt. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buckcherry and Hoobastank to bring their co-headline tour to Norwich

Rock band Buckcherry. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona PR

Tree houses, wonky walks, and jungle bridges - Fritton Lake reveals plans for ‘children’s superplay experience’

Fritton Lake

Wanted woman arrested for shoplifting in Great Yarmouth

A wanted female was arrested in Great Yarmouth for numerous shoplifting offences on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists