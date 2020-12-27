News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Search for 92-year-old who went missing on Boxing Day

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:47 AM December 27, 2020   
Frank Fidgeon, 92, has been reported missing.

Frank Fidgeon, 92, has been reported missing. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A search is being carried out to find a missing 92-year-old man who was last seen driving his car on Boxing Day.

Family members reported Frank Fidgeon, from Bodham, near Holt, missing shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, after he failed to show to visit a family member at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare and said Mr Fidgeon left his home address in his black Nissan Qashqai at around 1.30pm.

The car's number plate is SH18 AWF.

Mr Fidgeon left his home address in his black Nissan Qashqai -  number plate SH18 AWF - at around 1.30pm.

Mr Fidgeon left his home address in his black Nissan Qashqai - number plate SH18 AWF - at around 1.30pm. - Credit: Norfolk Police

He is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build and bald.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers have carried out a number of searches on main routes towards the hospital as well as enquiries to trace Frank’s car, which was last known to be travelling on the A140 around the area of Harford Bridges.

"However, Frank has not been seen or heard from since and police are becoming concerned for his welfare."

Norfolk Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Fidgeon or his car to contact police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 291 of 26 December 2020.

