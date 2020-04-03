Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

The “joyous feeling” of giving a tenant a rent holiday has seen a generous landlady urge others with financial stability to help younger generations during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sally Jacob, from Holt, has been through a difficult few months following the passing of her husband Michael at the age of 85 on New Year’s Day, and decided she wanted to do something positive.

After catching up with paperwork on a rental property in Newton St Faith, Mrs Jacob set about getting in touch with the current tenant to make a generous offer - a three-month payment break.

“It was a lovely, lovely, joyous feeling to do it,” said Mrs Jacob, who worked as a nurse before retirement. “It transpires that it’s a lovely young woman called Charlotte who is in my accommodation, as I had no idea who the tenant was because I haven’t been sorting things since my husband’s death.

“We’re going to meet and have a coffee after this, she’s really a nice woman and I’m very glad I’ve done it - and I hope others will join in.”

Mrs Jacob said she is fortunate enough to have her own two-bedroom bungalow and the financial stability to consider such an offer, joking the scheme could be called ‘Goldies Gift’ if other pensioners can do likewise for those of working age who have lost work or who are facing economic challenges.

The beneficiary of that generosity is 27-year-old Charlotte Howes, who usually supplements her full-time job with a couple of shifts a week behind the bar of the Black Swan pub in the village, north of Norwich, which is still offering takeaway and delivery food services.

“It was great news for me,” said Miss Howes. “I’m really fortunate in that I actually have two jobs. My main job is working for an insurance broker in Norwich, so I’m set up to work from home at the minute, but my other job is at the local pub in our village - which obviously is shut at the minute.

“So until the government situation with the 80pc of wages is sorted for the pub, I am down on income and I also have family and friends who have their own employment difficulties, so it gives me the opportunity to help others as well.

“It means I don’t have to worry for a little bit, which is really nice with everything that is going on. It was massively unexpected but extremely kind as well.”

