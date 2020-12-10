Councillors approve bid for 52 new homes in Holt

Published: 6:35 PM December 10, 2020

Councillors have unanimously approved plans for 52 new homes off Hempstead Road in Holt - Credit: Google StreetView

Councillors have unanimously approved plans for 52 new homes on a wedge of green land in Holt - despite road safety fears and local wildlife concerns.

Hopkins Homes' bid to build 52 new homes, including 23 affordable dwellings, on land off Hempstead Road in the town, has been given the green light by North Norfolk District Council's planning committee.

The development which will be built on green land, will sit alongside a Lovell Homes development for 212 dwellings, two designated community wildlife sites and land which is subject to an application for a care home.

A council officers' report prepared ahead of the meeting on Thursday, December 10, had recommended the development for approval, subject to a range of conditions and a £346,500 Section 106 agreement which would be put towards education, parks, libraries and other community facilities.

Prior to voting on the application, councillors heard representations from Hopkins Homes and those speaking on behalf of those living on or near Hempstead Road.

Chris Smith, a development planner for Hopkins Homes said: "We're confident that the proposal will provide an attractive new development in a wholly sustainable location."

A plan of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. - Credit: Hopkins Homes/Planning documents

Councillor Georgina Perry-Warnes, speaking on behalf of people living in or near Hempstead Road and with the support of Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk raised concerns about access to the proposed development.

She said: "[Duncan Baker] shares my concern that the highways department has once again discounted the effect of yet another junction opening onto Hempstead Road near to the notorious pinch point."

Ms Perry-Warnes said she "welcomed the affordable homes element" of the development and so was not arguing to oppose the bid but did want to "express disappointment" that the access from Heath Drive included in the original submission had been "shelved" in favour of the "far less satisfactory access via Hempstead Road."

Appealing to councillors to "hear the voices" of those who had raised concerns about access to the site she asked the committee to attach the "strongest conditions" to any approval.







