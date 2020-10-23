Search

Holt Hall: 70-years of school trips and more

PUBLISHED: 08:27 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 23 October 2020

Holt Hall, c.1945. Picture: Archant Library

Holt Hall, c.1945. Picture: Archant Library

Archant Library

Holt Hall has been providing outdoor education day and overnight trips to youngsters from Norfolk and beyond for 70-years.

Holt Hall, 1988. Picture: Archant Library

The Grade II listed Victorian country house, located to the north of Holt in north Norfolk, boasts 75-acres of woodland, lakes and gardens.

The hall was purchased by Norfolk County Council in 1947.

Three years later it became the first residential co-educational school to be opened by an education authority in England, with the first coach-load of pupils arriving on April 17, 1950.

At the time, this newspaper reported: “Yesterday Holt Hall welcomed the first pupils of a new type of school – the only school of its kind in the country.

St John Ambulance training, mock accident at Holt Hall, 1986. Picture: Archant Library

“The aim is to make the children self-reliant and they will be encouraged to do as much as possible for themselves and for each other”.

Since then, the facility has provided residential stays and day visits for schools, public events, holiday activities for families and camping.

Evacuees in the grounds of Holt Hall during the 1940's live experience. For : EDP/NNN Copy : Barbara England Copyright Archant NorfolkEvacuees in the grounds of Holt Hall during the 1940's live experience. For : EDP/NNN Copy : Barbara England Copyright Archant Norfolk

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall. Steve Utting and Jane Goldsmith showing people how to recycle PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall. Steve Utting and Jane Goldsmith showing people how to recycle PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall. Al Huckstep with his daughter Fenna. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall. Al Huckstep with his daughter Fenna. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Places -- W West Runton Scouts seen in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall centre Dated -- 8 July 1967 Photograph -- C5668Places -- W West Runton Scouts seen in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall centre Dated -- 8 July 1967 Photograph -- C5668

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall. Ruby Harvey, Maggie Richmond and Ellie Richmond enjoying the festival. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall. Ruby Harvey, Maggie Richmond and Ellie Richmond enjoying the festival. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Abbie Panks from the Fairyland Trust picks up 250 pumpkins for the Real Halloween event being held at Holt Hall on the 30th - 31st October, from Oakley Farm in Outwell.Abbie Panks from the Fairyland Trust picks up 250 pumpkins for the Real Halloween event being held at Holt Hall on the 30th - 31st October, from Oakley Farm in Outwell.

Holt Hall Enviromental and Outdoor Learning Centre hold their annual open day and return of the Vintage Lover Fair with over 20 stalls around the hall and buildings. Pictured is Tracey Caney. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Holt Hall Enviromental and Outdoor Learning Centre hold their annual open day and return of the Vintage Lover Fair with over 20 stalls around the hall and buildings. Pictured is Tracey Caney. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Holt Hall endeavour course was nearing the end of its two week run when Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, were caught going over the assault course, dated 6th January 1964. Photo: Archant LibraryHolt Hall endeavour course was nearing the end of its two week run when Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, were caught going over the assault course, dated 6th January 1964. Photo: Archant Library

Holt Hall, May 1992. Picture: Archant LibraryHolt Hall, May 1992. Picture: Archant Library

Holt Hall, 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryHolt Hall, 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Amelie and Alby Barker from Wymondham at the Real Halloween at Holt Hall, with the wands they had just made and a few pumpkins too! Amelie and Alby Barker from Wymondham at the Real Halloween at Holt Hall, with the wands they had just made and a few pumpkins too!

Holt Primary School children wave goodbye to the Duke of Kent as he leaves Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHolt Primary School children wave goodbye to the Duke of Kent as he leaves Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Duke at Holt Hall with headmaster, 1963. Picture: Archant LibraryDuke at Holt Hall with headmaster, 1963. Picture: Archant Library

Scole Schoolchildren about to be evacuated to Holt Hall pic taken 4th nov 1991 c12590 pic to be used in edp dml nov 2011Scole Schoolchildren about to be evacuated to Holt Hall pic taken 4th nov 1991 c12590 pic to be used in edp dml nov 2011

Holt Hall, Kelling Road, Holt The Fairyland Trust have organised a weekend with a chance to learn about conservation, nature and wand making This picture shows Sarah Wise / Abbie Panks For:EDP Copy:NorfolkHolt Hall, Kelling Road, Holt The Fairyland Trust have organised a weekend with a chance to learn about conservation, nature and wand making This picture shows Sarah Wise / Abbie Panks For:EDP Copy:Norfolk

Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways. Isabel Last, Hayley Wright, Amberley White with their fairy den.Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways. Isabel Last, Hayley Wright, Amberley White with their fairy den.

Sheringham's Woodfields School Sixth Form Centre students at Roots and Shoots at Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYSheringham's Woodfields School Sixth Form Centre students at Roots and Shoots at Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Witches Sarah Wise, Abbie Panks and Hannah Burns from the Fairyland Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDWitches Sarah Wise, Abbie Panks and Hannah Burns from the Fairyland Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

Weather equipment. Pictured: Holt Hall weather screen. Date: 22 may 1992Weather equipment. Pictured: Holt Hall weather screen. Date: 22 may 1992

Holt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre open day with pond dipping and outdoor learning activities pictured is Picture: MARK BULLIMOREHolt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre open day with pond dipping and outdoor learning activities pictured is Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Smallholders show at Holt Hall. Claire Colchester from Pugs and Drummers group shows off her ferret polecat cross to Isabella Morgan 6. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Smallholders show at Holt Hall. Claire Colchester from Pugs and Drummers group shows off her ferret polecat cross to Isabella Morgan 6. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

VW camper van festival at Holt Hall.VW camper van festival at Holt Hall.

Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways. Activities in the Fairy Post Office.Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways. Activities in the Fairy Post Office.

