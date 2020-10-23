Holt Hall: 70-years of school trips and more

Holt Hall, c.1945.

Holt Hall has been providing outdoor education day and overnight trips to youngsters from Norfolk and beyond for 70-years.

Holt Hall, 1988.

The Grade II listed Victorian country house, located to the north of Holt in north Norfolk, boasts 75-acres of woodland, lakes and gardens.

The hall was purchased by Norfolk County Council in 1947.

Three years later it became the first residential co-educational school to be opened by an education authority in England, with the first coach-load of pupils arriving on April 17, 1950.

At the time, this newspaper reported: “Yesterday Holt Hall welcomed the first pupils of a new type of school – the only school of its kind in the country.

St John Ambulance training, mock accident at Holt Hall, 1986.

“The aim is to make the children self-reliant and they will be encouraged to do as much as possible for themselves and for each other”.

Since then, the facility has provided residential stays and day visits for schools, public events, holiday activities for families and camping.

Evacuees in the grounds of Holt Hall during the 1940's live experience.

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall.

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall.

West Runton Scouts seen in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall centre Dated -- 8 July 1967

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall.

Abbie Panks from the Fairyland Trust picks up 250 pumpkins for the Real Halloween event being held at Holt Hall on the 30th - 31st October, from Oakley Farm in Outwell.

Holt Hall Enviromental and Outdoor Learning Centre hold their annual open day and return of the Vintage Lover Fair with over 20 stalls around the hall and buildings.

Holt Hall endeavour course was nearing the end of its two week run when Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, were caught going over the assault course, dated 6th January 1964.

Holt Hall, May 1992.

Holt Hall, 1995.

Amelie and Alby Barker from Wymondham at the Real Halloween at Holt Hall.

Holt Primary School children wave goodbye to the Duke of Kent as he leaves Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre.

Duke at Holt Hall with headmaster, 1963.

Scole Schoolchildren about to be evacuated to Holt Hall pic taken 4th nov 1991

Holt Hall, Kelling Road, Holt The Fairyland Trust have organised a weekend with a chance to learn about conservation, nature and wand making

Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways.

Sheringham's Woodfields School Sixth Form Centre students at Roots and Shoots at Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre.

Witches Sarah Wise, Abbie Panks and Hannah Burns from the Fairyland Trust.

Weather equipment. Pictured: Holt Hall weather screen. Date: 22 may 1992

Holt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre open day with pond dipping and outdoor learning activities

Norfolk Smallholders show at Holt Hall.

VW camper van festival at Holt Hall.

Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways.