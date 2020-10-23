Holt Hall: 70-years of school trips and more
PUBLISHED: 08:27 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 23 October 2020
Sabrina Johnson
Holt Hall, c.1945. Picture: Archant Library
Archant Library
Holt Hall has been providing outdoor education day and overnight trips to youngsters from Norfolk and beyond for 70-years.
Holt Hall, 1988. Picture: Archant Library
The Grade II listed Victorian country house, located to the north of Holt in north Norfolk, boasts 75-acres of woodland, lakes and gardens.
The hall was purchased by Norfolk County Council in 1947.
Three years later it became the first residential co-educational school to be opened by an education authority in England, with the first coach-load of pupils arriving on April 17, 1950.
At the time, this newspaper reported: “Yesterday Holt Hall welcomed the first pupils of a new type of school – the only school of its kind in the country.
St John Ambulance training, mock accident at Holt Hall, 1986. Picture: Archant Library
“The aim is to make the children self-reliant and they will be encouraged to do as much as possible for themselves and for each other”.
Since then, the facility has provided residential stays and day visits for schools, public events, holiday activities for families and camping.
Evacuees in the grounds of Holt Hall during the 1940's live experience.
For : EDP/NNN
Copy : Barbara England
Copyright Archant Norfolk The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall.
Steve Utting and Jane Goldsmith showing people how to recycle
PHOTO: Nick Butcher The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall.
Al Huckstep with his daughter Fenna.
PHOTO: Nick Butcher Places -- W
West Runton Scouts seen in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall centre
Dated -- 8 July 1967
Photograph -- C5668 The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall.
Ruby Harvey, Maggie Richmond and Ellie Richmond enjoying the festival.
PHOTO: Nick Butcher Abbie Panks from the Fairyland Trust picks up 250 pumpkins for the Real Halloween event being held at Holt Hall on the 30th - 31st October, from Oakley Farm in Outwell. Holt Hall Enviromental and Outdoor Learning Centre hold their annual open day and return of the Vintage Lover Fair with over 20 stalls around the hall and buildings. Pictured is Tracey Caney.
Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Holt Hall endeavour course was nearing the end of its two week run when Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, were caught going over the assault course, dated 6th January 1964. Photo: Archant Library Holt Hall, May 1992. Picture: Archant Library Holt Hall, 1995. Picture: Archant Library
Amelie and Alby Barker from Wymondham at the Real Halloween at Holt Hall, with the wands they had just made and a few pumpkins too!
You may also want to watch:
Holt Primary School children wave goodbye to the Duke of Kent as he leaves Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Duke at Holt Hall with headmaster, 1963. Picture: Archant Library Scole Schoolchildren about to be evacuated to Holt Hall pic taken 4th nov 1991 c12590 pic to be used in edp dml nov 2011 Holt Hall, Kelling Road, Holt
The Fairyland Trust have organised a weekend with a chance to learn about conservation, nature and wand making
This picture shows Sarah Wise / Abbie Panks
For:EDP
Copy:Norfolk Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways. Isabel Last, Hayley Wright, Amberley White with their fairy den. Sheringham's Woodfields School Sixth Form Centre students at Roots and Shoots at Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre.
PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Witches Sarah Wise, Abbie Panks and Hannah Burns from the Fairyland Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED Weather equipment. Pictured: Holt Hall weather screen. Date: 22 may 1992 Holt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre open day with pond dipping and outdoor learning activities pictured is
Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Norfolk Smallholders show at Holt Hall. Claire Colchester from Pugs and Drummers group shows off her ferret polecat cross to Isabella Morgan 6.
PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY VW camper van festival at Holt Hall. Holt Hall's Fairy Fair 2011, where kids and parents can learn about narural in magical ways. Activities in the Fairy Post Office.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.