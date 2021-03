First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

Gallery

Published: 10:57 AM March 3, 2021

Hayley Robertson, partner of Kelling Estate, at Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A £1.25m refurbishment of a north Norfolk garden centre has met with approval from the first customers to get a look inside.

Holt Garden Centre in Holgate Hill, Kelling, reopened this week following the works, which have included the addition of a new food and drink area called the Garden Terrace.

Duncan Ross, managing director at Kelling Estate, which owns the centre, said: "People had in their mind how it might look but we've probably done better than what they thought was possible - I think they're a bit taken aback by it."

Mr Ross said the refurbishment also included new washrooms, a showroom, a redesigned entrance, outdoor plant area and home and gift room.

He added: "It's still early days for us, but I think people are enjoying coming to what feels like a light and airy, socially distanced space, and I think the fact that so much of it is undercover is a big plus.

In line with the roadmap, the Garden Terrace should be able to open for outdoor dining on April 12 and for indoor use on May 17.

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hayley Robertson, partner of Kelling Estate, at Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergoing major refurbishments. - Credit: Danielle Booden