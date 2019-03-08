Anwen, Lady Hurt still missing her late husband Sir John 'dreadfully', she reveals

Anwen, Lady Hurt, the new artistic director of the Holt Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Being legendary actor Sir John Hurt's widow never allowed Anwen, Lady Hurt much time to grieve in private after he died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anwen, Lady Hurt, the new artistic director of the Holt Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Anwen, Lady Hurt, the new artistic director of the Holt Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The following week, in January 2017, she had to make a speech at the Berlin Film Festival.

But she has been able to continue his legacy, and is now the new artistic director at the Holt Festival, where she will take forward their involvement in the event, which was founded in 2009.

She said: "John performed twice at the festival. Once with Julie Christie and then, he rang up his friend Stephen Fry, to help when he was doing a play.

"And there was an exhibition of John's paintings at the festival last year.

"When I became artistic director, I wanted to open it more to the community, get more young people involved, and grow and stretch the core audience."

She married Sir John, who starred in Alien, The Elephant Man and Love and Death in Long Island among other films, in 2005, after a chance meeting in the Groucho club, in Soho in February 2003.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We had met once before and danced at the wrap-up party for White Mischief. I had always been a fan, who wasn't?

"He was a wonderful person, and everybody who met him felt that. All you can do is be the best person you can, and that's what he did.

"Not just through his acting, but he was also a really good painter. I still miss him dreadfully, and everybody misses him, but you get on with it. Everybody goes through a stage of grief."

The couple moved to north Norfolk in 2008, first living at East Runton and then at Thurning, where she still lives.

"It's home and I love it. When we first came, we thought we would spend a week here. Holt is great and I feel very much a part of it. I think I've been accepted as a local."

She has a background in theatre, and she produced commercials for television and cinema for 15 years.

The festival has become established as one of the region's most anticipated annual events.

It runs from July 21 to 27. For more information, visit www.holtfestival.org/main-events/main-programme