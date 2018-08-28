Video

Norfolk town is looking a lot like Christmas after county’s first lights switch-on

A scene from the Holt Christmas lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Norfolk’s Christmas ‘season’ is officially in swing after Holt hosted the county’s first festive lights switch on of 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 3,000 people packed the streets of the historic north Norfolk town on Wednesday for an evening of entertainment, building up to the lights switch-on itself, carried out by Father Christmas.

Jamie Perry, Holt Lights Group leader, said: “It was a brilliant event. The weather was on our side which was great for the fireworks.

“A good measure of success of a lights switch-on is when people stick around afterwards, and they certainly did that here.

“There was a really lovely, communal atmosphere which was exactly what we were aiming for.”

BBC Norfolk’s Nick Conrad and Helen McDermott compered the proceedings, and there were performances by Holt’s Methodist Church choir, the Holt Community Primary School choir and bands the Walks and the Lighters .

A procession was led by the Thursford pipes, and also featured a series of animal lanterns - including a badger, a fox and a hare - brought along by the Fairyland Trust.

Another highlight was a pantomime horse race, held for the four year, which was won by a team from Holt’s Byfords shop and cafe.

Jason Denison won a best fancy dress competition for his portrayal of Maleficent, and Hazel Richards, who dressed as Princess Sophia, won a children’s section.

Lights team member Colin Rawlings said: “I think it was the best attended evening we’ve ever had. There was almost a medieval atmosphere after it got dark and the light came on.”

-Photo gallery to follow.