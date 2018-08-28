Search

Advanced search
Video

Norfolk town is looking a lot like Christmas after county’s first lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 10:19 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:24 15 November 2018

A scene from the Holt Christmas lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT

A scene from the Holt Christmas lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Norfolk’s Christmas ‘season’ is officially in swing after Holt hosted the county’s first festive lights switch on of 2018.

Around 3,000 people packed the streets of the historic north Norfolk town on Wednesday for an evening of entertainment, building up to the lights switch-on itself, carried out by Father Christmas.

Jamie Perry, Holt Lights Group leader, said: “It was a brilliant event. The weather was on our side which was great for the fireworks.

“A good measure of success of a lights switch-on is when people stick around afterwards, and they certainly did that here.

“There was a really lovely, communal atmosphere which was exactly what we were aiming for.”

BBC Norfolk’s Nick Conrad and Helen McDermott compered the proceedings, and there were performances by Holt’s Methodist Church choir, the Holt Community Primary School choir and bands the Walks and the Lighters .

A procession was led by the Thursford pipes, and also featured a series of animal lanterns - including a badger, a fox and a hare - brought along by the Fairyland Trust.

Another highlight was a pantomime horse race, held for the four year, which was won by a team from Holt’s Byfords shop and cafe.

Jason Denison won a best fancy dress competition for his portrayal of Maleficent, and Hazel Richards, who dressed as Princess Sophia, won a children’s section.

Lights team member Colin Rawlings said: “I think it was the best attended evening we’ve ever had. There was almost a medieval atmosphere after it got dark and the light came on.”

-Photo gallery to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

More than 3,000 jobs could be created at new Norwich business park

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Xmas TV ad-watch 2018: Sir Elton John Lewis spells out the true meaning of Christmas: and it involves your Nan forking out for a piano

A four-year-old Elton John in John Lewis's 2018 Christmas TV advertisment (C) John Lewis

Could this 12.5kg giant be Norfolk’s biggest sugar beet of the year?

Northwold farmer David Eyles with his award-winning 12.5kg sugar beet. Picture: Paul Wortley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast