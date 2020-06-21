Search

Budgens fire: boss calls for free parking - and vows to be ‘back stronger’

PUBLISHED: 14:45 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 21 June 2020

Aerial photos of Budgens in Holt on Sunday morning. Pictures: Nick Bryant

Aerial photos of Budgens in Holt on Sunday morning. Pictures: Nick Bryant

Archant

Budgens of Holt boss Duncan Baker has called for free parking following the devastating fire that destroyed the supermarket and has vowed to be “back stronger”.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TVNorth Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

It comes after a video conference involving local partners was held on Sunday, June 21 to discuss support for those involved.

North Norfolk MP Mr Baker, whose family owns Budgens, Bakers and Larners and CT Baker, said: “For our town to lose a supermarket, Post Office, cash machine, and laundry facility in a single night will have far-reaching consequences not only for Holt’s residents, particularly those who have been shielding or self-isolating due to coronavirus, but on North Norfolk’s food suppliers and the wider area too.

“I have requested that North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) provides free car parking in the short term to help the local economy recover.

“We also discussed the need to provide ongoing support for Budgens staff; our support, if required, to CT Baker with Post Office provision; and to provide assistance for the self-isolating and most vulnerable with shopping supplies.”

Aerial photos of Budgens in Holt on Sunday morning. Pictures: Nick Bryant

Mr Baker, who is also a district councillor for Holt, added: “For us to experience this loss so soon after the coronavirus crisis is truly devastating.

“But Holt is a strong, close-knit community and I am sure we can come through this, and emerge even stronger.”

MORE: Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

The video conference was convened by NNDC whose leader Sarah Butikofer said: “Firstly, my heart goes out to all those impacted by last night’s devastating fire, at a time when so many people were starting to look forward to a brighter summer the timing could not have been crueller.

“NNDC is already working with local partners to provide all the support we can to those impacted by events.”

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O BirchA drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

MORE: Mayor and MP share devastation over fire at Budgens in Holt

The Kerridge Way store was reduced to ruins in a couple of hours on Saturday evening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service incident commander Duncan Barrow said: “At its peak we had about 100 fire service personnel on scene. We had 12 fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, and the high volume pump unit from Thetford.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

