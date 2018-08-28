Video

Holt and Huckerby join fans in march to Carrow Road for Norwich v Ipswich

Norwich City fans taking part in the march.

Norwich City fans went roaring into Carrow Road ahead of the East Anglian derby.

Supporters met outside The Queen of Iceni bar, Riverside, before setting off at about 11.15am.

The march was a sea of yellow and green as they held up banners, sung and cheered on the Canaries.

City legends Grant Holt and Darren Huckerby were amongst the supporters at the front of the march.

Neil Thomson, 37, was leading the march with a drum. He said: “This is the fourth time that we have tried to do this and unfortunately the weather is not as nice as the last but we have been trying to do it for a long time, taking about four years to get where we are now.

Neil Thomson who was at the front of the march.

“We felt doing these marches bringing all the fans together before the game will build up the atmosphere as people walk down from the pubs.

“With any derby I am always a little worried but we will be too much for them.”

Euan Bell, 20, thinks the game is going to be an easy win.

He said: “Just because it’s raining nothing has changed, that doesn’t matter, we will still support City.

Euan Bell, right, ahead of the East Anglian derby.

“It’ll be the last derby for a while as we’re going up and they’re going down.

“If we play like we did against Leeds it will be a cricket score, we’re looking at at least six or seven.”

City have since been to the Premier League and back and are currently one point off the top of the Championship with a game-in-hand.

Ipswich are bottom with just 18 losses and as many points in 30 games.

John Gilbert, left, with Macaulay Robinson before the match.

John Gilbert has been supporting the Yellows since he was eight. The 80-year-old said: “I think it’s going to be 5-1.

“If we can play like we did against Leeds, read the ball as it comes in and get in front of it and move around.

“Hopefully we win and go two points ahead.”