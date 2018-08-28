Search

‘Torn from Home’- annual Holocaust memorial event is being held in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:48 18 January 2019

Photo of a Holocaust Day Memorial Service held at Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Photo of a Holocaust Day Memorial Service held at Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

A special memorial service will be held in West Norfolk to remember the Holocaust.

This years theme being Torn from Home, the annual Holocaust memorial day service will be held in King’s Lynn Town Hall on Sunday, January 27 starting at 12pm.

The hour-long event culminates with a wreath-laying at the tree in the Tower Gardens, planted for the first Holocaust memorial day in 2001. Refreshments will be provided in Lynn Minster after the service.

Mayor of King’s Lynn and west Norfolk, Nick Daubney, said: “It is right that we remember, it is right that we commemorate and it is right that as a community we join together to empathise and pray that such horrors can never be repeated.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked in Britain on January 27, the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of Nazi death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland.

The date is used as a time to reflect and remember those who have been murdered in subsequent genocides including Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

