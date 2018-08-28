Search

Residents invited to Holocaust Memorial Day service

PUBLISHED: 12:56 22 January 2019

Holocaust memorial service at Blackfriars Jewish cemetery, Great Yarmouth.

Holocaust memorial service at Blackfriars Jewish cemetery, Great Yarmouth.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A Holocaust memorial service will be held this weekend in Great Yarmouth on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at the small Jewish cemetery on Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth. A stone laid on top of a grave stone. Picture: James Bass The annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at the small Jewish cemetery on Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth. A stone laid on top of a grave stone. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting members of the public to attend a short civic ceremony at Blackfriars Jewish Cemetery, in Blackfriars Road, on Sunday January 27 at noon.

The annual service, commemorating the 6m Jews who perished under the Nazi regime during the Second World War, will include a two-minute silence.

Bread will be passed to attendees as a token of remembrance, and Cllr Mary Coleman, the mayor, will lay a wreath on behalf of all residents.

January 27 marks the day Auschwitz Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated in 1945.

For those wishing to pay their respects in private, all three of the borough’s Jewish burial places, including Caister Borough Cemetery, off Ormesby Road, and Kitchener Road Jewish Cemetery, will be open from dawn to dusk on the day.

