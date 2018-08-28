Wreath-laying ceremony to honour victims on Holocaust Memorial Day

Waveney District Council chairman Frank Mortimer and Deputy Mayor of Lowestoft Peter Knight lay a wreath at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A wreath-laying ceremony will be staged to honour and remember those killed in the Holocaust and the genocides of Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The service at Lowestoft Railway Station on Monday, January 28, to provide and opportunity for “reflection and remembrance” on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Chairman of WDC Frank Mortimer and Lowestoft mayor Ian Graham will lay a wreath while representatives from Waveney Youth Council will also lay a wreath on behalf of local young people. This will then be followed by a moment of reflection lead by Rev. Matthew Payne.

Mr Mortimer said: “Holocaust Memorial Day offers an opportunity for reflection and remembrance of the millions who died during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides. It also gives us the chance to learn from these terrible events and ensure they are never repeated.”

Wreaths are laid at the station each year in recognition of the arrival of the ‘kindertransport’ train in December 1938, carrying over 200 Jewish children who had been evacuated from Nazi Europe.

The ceremony begins at 10.30am and is open to all.