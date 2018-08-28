Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wreath-laying ceremony to honour victims on Holocaust Memorial Day

PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 21 January 2019

Waveney District Council chairman Frank Mortimer and Deputy Mayor of Lowestoft Peter Knight lay a wreath at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Waveney District Council chairman Frank Mortimer and Deputy Mayor of Lowestoft Peter Knight lay a wreath at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A wreath-laying ceremony will be staged to honour and remember those killed in the Holocaust and the genocides of Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The service at Lowestoft Railway Station on Monday, January 28, to provide and opportunity for “reflection and remembrance” on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Chairman of WDC Frank Mortimer and Lowestoft mayor Ian Graham will lay a wreath while representatives from Waveney Youth Council will also lay a wreath on behalf of local young people. This will then be followed by a moment of reflection lead by Rev. Matthew Payne.

Mr Mortimer said: “Holocaust Memorial Day offers an opportunity for reflection and remembrance of the millions who died during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides. It also gives us the chance to learn from these terrible events and ensure they are never repeated.”

Wreaths are laid at the station each year in recognition of the arrival of the ‘kindertransport’ train in December 1938, carrying over 200 Jewish children who had been evacuated from Nazi Europe.

The ceremony begins at 10.30am and is open to all.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists