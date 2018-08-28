Search

Hollywood dance classes to bring taste of Tinseltown to Breckland

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 January 2019

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents.

Run by Glass House Dance company, the free workshops are for older people are part of the Silver Social project, which aims to end loneliness.

Founders Laura McGill and Sarah Lewis will be sharing a free workshop with musical classics, games and dancing.

The workshops will tour Breckland from Monday, January 21, to Wednesday, January 23, starting with Thetford Library on January 21, at 10am; Dereham Library on January 22 at 10am, and Swaffham Library at 2pm.

The final date will be at Attleborough Library on January 23 at 10am, and then Watton Library at 2pm.

A spokesperson for the project said: “This will be a fun, free workshop, open for all ages to attend, but focused on older residents and dementia inclusive.

“No experience necessary.”

For more information call on 01362 656870 or visit www.thesilversocial.com/events .

