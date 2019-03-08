Michael Sheen fronts campaign starring Norfolk teen

Michael Sheen is fronting the End Youth Homelessness campaign. Supplied by: End Youth Homelessness Archant

A Hollywood heavyweight has backed a charity campaign starring a Norfolk teenager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jess Read became homeless aged just 17 after a difficult family background. Picture: Jess Read Jess Read became homeless aged just 17 after a difficult family background. Picture: Jess Read

BAFTA award winner Michael Sheen is the face of a new youth homelessness campaign which focuses on the journey of former homeless Norwich teenager, Jess Read.

The actor, 50, said: "The thought of anybody being without something as basic as a safe and stable home to live in is terrible, but particularly young people."

Jess Read is the star of a new campaign aimed to raise awareness around youth homelessness. Picture: Jess Read Jess Read is the star of a new campaign aimed to raise awareness around youth homelessness. Picture: Jess Read

You may also want to watch:

The campaign has been launched by End Youth Homelessness.

Miss Read, 19, who became homeless aged just 17, tried to take her own life in 2017.

She was referred to Winston Court in North Walsham, run by the Benjamin Foundation, which provides accommodation and round-the-clock support. She now lives independently in Downham Market and works as a Peer Mentor for Revolutionary Routes, where she coaches young people with a similar background.

She said: "If I can help one young person who has been through a tough time that's enough."