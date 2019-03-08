Michael Sheen fronts campaign starring Norfolk teen
PUBLISHED: 15:42 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 23 September 2019
A Hollywood heavyweight has backed a charity campaign starring a Norfolk teenager.
BAFTA award winner Michael Sheen is the face of a new youth homelessness campaign which focuses on the journey of former homeless Norwich teenager, Jess Read.
The actor, 50, said: "The thought of anybody being without something as basic as a safe and stable home to live in is terrible, but particularly young people."
The campaign has been launched by End Youth Homelessness.
Miss Read, 19, who became homeless aged just 17, tried to take her own life in 2017.
She was referred to Winston Court in North Walsham, run by the Benjamin Foundation, which provides accommodation and round-the-clock support. She now lives independently in Downham Market and works as a Peer Mentor for Revolutionary Routes, where she coaches young people with a similar background.
She said: "If I can help one young person who has been through a tough time that's enough."