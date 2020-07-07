Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 22’

PUBLISHED: 17:14 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 07 July 2020

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Archant

A woman from Lowestoft has opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis at the age of 22.

Holly Ridgeon, 24, wants to raise awareness around MS. Picture: Holly RidgeonHolly Ridgeon, 24, wants to raise awareness around MS. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Three years ago Holly Ridgeon, now 24, from Blyford Road, woke up one morning with a loss of feeling in one arm which she believed was pins and needles.

The following day, Miss Ridgeon, who is not currently employed, said the sensation progressed before the whole left side of her body felt “numb and heavy” which left her feeling “really scared”.

After five doctor’s appointments, where GPs believed Miss Ridgeon had suffered from an allergic reaction and then a stroke, she saw a consultant who diagnosed her with multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS is an autoimmune condition which affects the brain and spinal cord causing a range of symptoms including difficulty walking, blurred vision and muscle stiffness and spasms.

Miss Ridgeon said: “When I got the diagnosis I just broke down crying. A couple of people had suggested it when I got the symptoms but I didn’t really know what it was before my diagnosis.

“It was heartbreaking as I was 22 and told that I was ill and there was no cure.”

“I then just chucked it to all to the back of my head. I didn’t want to research it, think about it or tell anyone because I was embarrassed so I kept it all to myself. The next thing I did was just go on a holiday and tried to be as normal as possible.”

Last year Miss Ridgeon’s symptoms, which include back ache and numbness, became more pronounced.

She said: “My symptoms started to show a lot more like really bad fatigue and it made me start dealing with the condition as I hadn’t really spoken about it.

“I saw a counsellor, to talk about things, which was a huge weight off my shoulders as I had always felt like a burden. I then started to let people know and be more open about it.”

Now Miss Ridgeon is determined to raise awareness around MS, particularly those who have been diagnosed with the condition in their early 20s, and has posted a video about her story on social media sites.

She said: “Like everyone you will have good days and bad days but it will be easier. The important thing is to speak up and tell someone and remember you’re not a burden. We’re all in this together and we can get through it. Just live each day and take it as the best.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City lift the mood of the Canary nation with victory against Watford?

City travel to Watford in search of their first goal and points since the Premier League's restart last month. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images