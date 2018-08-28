Search

Kittens safe after being abandoned on Christmas Eve

PUBLISHED: 08:35 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:35 25 December 2018

Holly and Ivy were found dumped in Lowestoft on Christmas Eve. Photo: Cats Protection Anglia Coastal.

Archant

A pair of helpless kittens were found shivering and alone after being abandoned on Christmas Eve.

Christine Cutts was shocked when she discovered the kittens outside her home, in Malvern Rise, Lowestoft, just one day before Christmas.

The kittens, which have since been named Holly and Ivy, were left in a small dog cage – with only a plastic bag over the roof to protect them from the elements.

Mrs Cutts, who is branch coordinator for Cats Protection Anglia Coastal, explained being left in such a way is not acceptable.

She said: “It is better for them to be abandoned at a place like this than just dumped out anywhere – unfortunately it’s not very nice for the cats.

“I don’t know how long they had been there. I know they weren’t there last night.

“It’s not very nice, the way they were abandoned – they were terrified when I found them.

“It would have been better if they covered the cage completely.”

The 61-year-old has been fostering cats for 18 years and said it was the first time she had seen pets abandoned on Christmas Eve.

However, the branch coordinator is hopeful the pair will soon find a loving home.

Mrs Cutts said: “Usually when we have a story like this a lot of people come forward and offer.

“They are lovely little cats, very loving. They have been in a family environment.

“They will be with me over the Christmas period and they will be in a safe and warm area.

“Then back to the vets in the New Year for full medical, neutering, flea and worm.”

Charmaine Woods, of Cats Protection, added: “There are lots of reasons cats come into our car, such as their owners have died, others where the owners cannot afford to care for them any longer.”

“We are only able to do all this work thanks to our volunteers who give their time so generosity and of course all our generous supporters.”

If you are interested in adopting Holy and Ivy contact Mrs Cutts through the Cats Protection Anglia Coastal Facebook page.

