Norfolk pub named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday

A north Norfolk pub has been named among the best hotels in the UK for a dog-friendly holiday.

The Victoria Inn in Holkham was also named as the best destination for those looking to take their dog on a beach holiday, in the list by the Independent.

Describing the pub as "handsome" the newspaper said it was perfect to visit after dog walks and cycling, either at Holkham Hall, located just 10 minutes away, or at the village's beach.

The article stated: "Check into the cosy bedrooms here, with their plush carpets and leather armchairs, spend the afternoon on the beach, and then return for dinner in the dog-friendly dining area."

Double rooms at the pub start at £215 per night.

It comes after it was announced in May that the pub would not be serving drinkers who were not staying at the hotel.



