News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk pub named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:47 PM August 24, 2022
The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk pub has been named among the best hotels in the UK for a dog-friendly holiday.

The Victoria Inn in Holkham was also named as the best destination for those looking to take their dog on a beach holiday, in the list by the Independent.

Describing the pub as "handsome" the newspaper said it was perfect to visit after dog walks and cycling, either at Holkham Hall, located just 10 minutes away, or at the village's beach.

The article stated: "Check into the cosy bedrooms here, with their plush carpets and leather armchairs, spend the afternoon on the beach, and then return for dinner in the dog-friendly dining area."

Double rooms at the pub start at £215 per night.

It comes after it was announced in May that the pub would not be serving drinkers who were not staying at the hotel.


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Film crew descends on the Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk

Film

Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, is fed up of no-shows. 

Food and Drink

Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The home in Little Fransham is on the market with a guide price of £500,000

Family home with detached annex and hair studio on market for £500,000

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon