Holkham Park announces it is reopening

Holkham Park is reopening. Picture: Holkham Estate Archant

Holkham Park is reopening for walking, cycling, green expanses and fresh air on Sunday, June 21.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parts of the Holkham Estate reopened last month as lockdown rules eased, but most sites remain closed.

A spokesman said: “After careful planning and consideration, Holkham Park and its car park will reopen, with managed vehicle capacities, from Sunday, June 21 on a daily basis from 10am to 5pm.

“The green spaces of the park will be available for you to enjoy, as will the toilet facilities for your convenience.

“Our cycle hire offering will also be operating on June 21, 27 and 28. However, to begin with, the hall, walled garden, Holkham Stories Experience, the Courtyard café and gift shop, ropes course, boat hire and woodland play area will remain closed. “Food and drink concessions within the park will be available on some days. As part of our safety policy, we ask all customers to adhere to strict social distancing, use the sanitiser provided and pay by card across the estate at all times.

“We do hope you will choose to visit Holkham Park, and that when doing so you will respect our staff and their right to be given safe social distancing in carrying out their jobs.

“Please follow their directions as they manage a new way of working. We also ask you to respect other visitors by maintaining appropriate social distancing and being aware of tighter spaces during your visit. And please remember to appreciate and respect the surrounding wildlife, take your litter home with you and keep your dogs on leads at all times within the park.”

More: Parts of Holkham Estate set to reopen soon

The main beach car parks at Holkham and Wells-next-the-Sea reopened at the end of May.

The 25,000-acre estate closed its car parks, hall, cafés and shops to follow government guidelines in March.

For more information, visit holkham.co.uk