Holkham to host outdoor cinema event this summer

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:10 PM April 29, 2021   
Why not pay a visit to Holkham Hall this weekend? Picture: Ian Burt

Holkham Hall in North Norfolk will play host to Hideaway Cinema this August - Credit: IAN BURT

An outdoor cinema is coming to a North Norfolk stately home this summer, giving film fans the chance to see new releases and old favourites in the open air.

This August, Holkham Hall will play host to Hideaway Cinema, an outdoor cinema that tours the UK.

The line-up promises something for cinephiles of all ages, with everything from familiar favourites such as Grease to new releases and Oscar nominated films such as The Father and Disney's Cruella, a live-action film telling the story of the 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

The wide-ranging programme also includes special Breakfast Club screenings of The Lion King, Tom & Jerry and Paddington for young viewers and families while Tarantino afficionados will be able to get their fix with cult classics such as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.

Tickets for the Holkham Hall screenings, which will take place between August 18-27th, will go on sale from April 30.

