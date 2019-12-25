Video

See inside: A rare glimpse at Holkham Hall's interior this Christmas season

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a majestic 18th-century country house looks like at Christmas time?

Well hundreds of visitors to Holkham Hall's candlelight tour will be given that exact opportunity when they get to roam the grounds in atmospheric lighting this festive period.

Holkham by Candlelight with Nativity, a moving-image artwork by Martha Fiennes, takes place between Friday, December 27, and Monday, December 30, from 3pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a glass of prosecco and a mince pie in the Marble Hall before walking through the magnificent state rooms adorned with opulent Christmas decorations and flickering candlelight.

There will also be a rare chance to enter the beautiful Holkham Hall Chapel to sit and watch the artwork Nativity.

Tickets are from £17.50. To book online visit www.holkham.co.uk or telephone the ticket office on 01328 713111.

