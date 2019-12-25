Search

Advanced search

Video

See inside: A rare glimpse at Holkham Hall's interior this Christmas season

PUBLISHED: 12:52 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 25 December 2019

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a majestic 18th-century country house looks like at Christmas time?

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Well hundreds of visitors to Holkham Hall's candlelight tour will be given that exact opportunity when they get to roam the grounds in atmospheric lighting this festive period.

Holkham by Candlelight with Nativity, a moving-image artwork by Martha Fiennes, takes place between Friday, December 27, and Monday, December 30, from 3pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a glass of prosecco and a mince pie in the Marble Hall before walking through the magnificent state rooms adorned with opulent Christmas decorations and flickering candlelight.

There will also be a rare chance to enter the beautiful Holkham Hall Chapel to sit and watch the artwork Nativity.

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tickets are from £17.50. To book online visit www.holkham.co.uk or telephone the ticket office on 01328 713111.

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHolkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists