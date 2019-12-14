Holkham Festive Food Fair takes place this weekend

Holkham Hall is hosting its third Festive Food Fair. Picture: Holkham Hall Archant

Hundreds are set to flock to north Norfolk for a festive celebration of glorious food.

Holkham Festive Food Fair, based at Holkham Hall, is once again being held this weekend, showcasing the region's finest producers and their vast range of seasonal goods.

The annual food and drink extravaganza allows visitors to stock up on jams, chutneys and cheeses, or even wet the whistle with a number of gins, wines and beers.

What's more, the live cookery theatre in the hall's Lady Elizabeth Wing will feature a selection of local chefs demonstrating new ways for hosts to liven up their festive feasts this Christmas.

Proceedings in the theatre will be hosted by Charlie Hodson of Charlie's Norfolk Food Heroes, which supports talented producers across the county.

There will also be a number of food and drink concessions throughout the weekend including Bam Bam Crepe, Cocky Dog, The Bucket List, QuacknMac, The Mussell Pod and Cuppa Jo's Coffee.

The food fair takes place from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday (December 14 and 15).

Holkham Hall is hosting its third Festive Food Fair. Picture: Holkham Hall Holkham Hall is hosting its third Festive Food Fair. Picture: Holkham Hall

Here's a list of just some of the exhibitors this weekend:

- Gur Beck Country Foods - Scotch eggs with a stream of local flavours

- The Tudor Bakehouse - Shortbreads, Christmas cakes, warm mince pies, cake selections and artisan breads and brioche

- The English Whisky Company - English whisky and liqueurs from England's oldest registered whisky distillery

- Brockleby's Pies - Multi-award-winning handmade pies

- Norfolk Coffee Company - Speciality coffee beans

- Ferndale Cheeses - Raw milk cheeses including Norfolk Dapple, Smoked Dapple and Norfolk Tawny

- What a Hoot - Gin including flavours, gin accessories including hootfruit, mixers, glasses and by-products created by other local producers

- Barkers of Suffolk Ltd - A wide range of completely natural handmade dog treats, finished with unique Christmas designs

- Staithe Smokehouse - Smoked salmon, smoked haddock, kippers, smoked salmon mousse, smoked prawns and smoked salmon tarts

- Holkham Game - Game from the Holkham Estate

- Posh Plants - Seasonal plants, wreaths and hanging bunches, garden gifts, Christmas decorations, interior plants, cacti and terrarium

- Presence - Nordic, traditional and rustic Christmas decorations and warm winter scarfs, hats, gloves and ponchos

- Flint and Flame - Premium quality kitchen knives, blocks, chopping boards and sharpeners

- Candi's Chutney - A handcrafted range of unique chutney flavours all made using great British grown produce

- Marsh Pig - Free-range salami, chorizo, air-dried meats, for example lomo beef jerky