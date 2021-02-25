Holkham Estate hiring warden - with tasks to include nudist beach patrol
- Credit: citizenside.com
A stately home in north Norfolk is hiring a warden whose tasks will include patrolling the estate's nudist beach and dunes.
The Holkham Estate in north Norfolk is looking for a seasonal beach warden to help patrol the National Nature Reserve's beaches, boardwalks and car parks from April to August.
Its job advert said the successful applicant would be tasked with a number of responsibilities on the 25,000-acre estate including "face to face engagement with visitors at key locations", explaining the reserve's dog policy and conveying "key conservation messages" to visitors including no fires, camping, metal detectors, drones or BBQs.
And, on "particularly hot days" they would be required to carry out "regular checks and engagement with visitors to the nudist dunes and beach".
Over the years Holkham's beaches have been used as filming locations for a number of feature films including Shakespeare in Love and Annihilation, a 2018 film starring Natalie Portman where the Norfolk beach stood in for the southern coastline of the United States.
You may also want to watch:
Applications for the warden role close on March 5.
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
- 2 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
- 3 Plans for 130 homes and GP surgery backed, despite 'predatory' claim
- 4 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 6 Concern for man who has gone missing
- 7 Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich
- 8 Award-winning Norwich doctor - 'racism made me change my name'
- 9 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 10 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13