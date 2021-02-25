News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Holkham Estate hiring warden - with tasks to include nudist beach patrol

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 10:54 AM February 25, 2021    Updated: 11:43 AM February 25, 2021
Holkham beach was used as a location for the filming of 'Shakespeare In Love'.

The Holkham Estate is hiring a warden whose tasks will include patrolling the estate's nudist beach and dunes. - Credit: citizenside.com

A stately home in north Norfolk is hiring a warden whose tasks will include patrolling the estate's nudist beach and dunes.

The Holkham Estate in north Norfolk is looking for a seasonal beach warden to help patrol the National Nature Reserve's beaches, boardwalks and car parks from April to August.

Its job advert said the successful applicant would be tasked with a number of responsibilities on the 25,000-acre estate including "face to face engagement with visitors at key locations", explaining the reserve's dog policy and conveying "key conservation messages" to visitors including no fires, camping, metal detectors, drones or BBQs. 

And, on "particularly hot days" they would be required to carry out "regular checks and engagement with visitors to the nudist dunes and beach".

Why not pay a visit to Holkham Hall this weekend? Picture: Ian Burt

The Holkham estate covers 3706 hectares along 18km of the north Norfolk coastline from Stiffkey in the east to Burnham Norton in the West. - Credit: IAN BURT

Over the years Holkham's beaches have been used as filming locations for a number of feature films including Shakespeare in Love and Annihilation, a 2018 film starring Natalie Portman where the Norfolk beach stood in for the southern coastline of the United States. 

Applications for the warden role close on March 5.



