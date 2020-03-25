Holkham closes most of site amid pandemic

The Holkham Estate has now closed its car parks to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the 25,000-acre estate closed its hall, cafés and shops to follow government guidelines.

Now, managing director of Holkham Estate, Peter Mitchell, has taken the decision to close the whole site, except the beaches and park.

Mr Mitchell said: “The decision to close has not been taken lightly, but in this complex and fast changing climate we feel it is one that is essential to help protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors.”

The beaches and Holkham Park will remain open for local people to enjoy in a safe and sensible manner, on foot, for as long as is suitable. However, toilets will remain closed.

Despite being mostly closed the estate announced it would protect the employment of its year-round staff.

Holkham is also rolling-out a ‘Go Help’ programme, where staff will provide help for those in need in the local community.