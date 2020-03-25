Search

Advanced search

Holkham closes most of site amid pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:51 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 25 March 2020

VisitEngland award-winner Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

VisitEngland award-winner Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The Holkham Estate has now closed its car parks to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Holkham Nature Reserve. Photo: Holkham National Nature ReserveHolkham Nature Reserve. Photo: Holkham National Nature Reserve

Last week the 25,000-acre estate closed its hall, cafés and shops to follow government guidelines.

Now, managing director of Holkham Estate, Peter Mitchell, has taken the decision to close the whole site, except the beaches and park.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mitchell said: “The decision to close has not been taken lightly, but in this complex and fast changing climate we feel it is one that is essential to help protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors.”

The beaches and Holkham Park will remain open for local people to enjoy in a safe and sensible manner, on foot, for as long as is suitable. However, toilets will remain closed.

Despite being mostly closed the estate announced it would protect the employment of its year-round staff.

Holkham is also rolling-out a ‘Go Help’ programme, where staff will provide help for those in need in the local community.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two stores to stay open in Norwich’s Chapelfield

Norwich's Chapelfield centre is closed apart from two stores which remain open for the purchase of 'essential' items following government advice over coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

More than 250,000 people sign up to be NHS volunteers

More than 250,000 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers. Picture Tom Merton/Getty Images
Drive 24