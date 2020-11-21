Search

Holkham announces new programme for festive season

PUBLISHED: 16:21 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 21 November 2020

Red Deer grazing in the park with the magnificent backdrop of Holkham Hall. Picture: Richard Brunton

(c) copyright newzulu.com

From frosty walks to a tractor trailer tour, there’s plenty to do at the Holkham Estate this Christmas.

A full and varied programme, brimming with events and workshops to suit all interests, will commence from November 28 at Holkham.

After a frosty year, children and adults alike are in need of some festive cheer, and Holkham’s dedicated team have worked hard to ensure guests will be warmly welcomed, despite the postponement of the much-loved Christmas Candlelight Tours and An Audience with Father Christmas until 2021.

Even though 2020 may not be the Christmas for large gatherings, it does mean it is a time perfect for more personal and private experiences in smaller numbers.

From wild walks on the nature reserve to tractor trailer tours (with a tipple included), Holkham has organised events to savour, all of which must be pre-booked.

Head gardener Mark Morrell, together with librarian and historian Mac Graham, will be hosting a rare event to observe how Holkham’s art collection relates to the parkland landscape surrounding the estate.

The Countess of Leicester said: “Christmas at Holkham has always been an extremely special and heart-warming time of year – it is something I always look forward to, with planning starting as early as February!

“This year will be wildly different, but we cannot wait to welcome visitors with uplifting experiences that have been thoughtfully crafted, to ensure there’s something for everybody to look forward to.

I have personally been so impressed, touched and proud to witness the ongoing drive shown by the estate team to bring cheer to locals and visitors at Holkham.”

All visitors will need to wear face coverings whilst in Holkham Hall and any other indoor spaces.

Social distancing measures and hand sanitiser will be in place throughout the property.

• For more information, visit: www.holkham.co.uk/events

