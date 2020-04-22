Holkham Country Fair finishing after 43 years

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Organisers of Holkham Country Fair have revealed the event will no longer continue.

The Holkham Country Fair in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Holkham Country Fair in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The event, which sees around 40,000 visitors flock to the beautiful Holkham Estate, will not be returning due to “demands on the estate.”

In a statement, Holkham Country Fair said: “A joint decision has been taken between the organisers and Holkham Estate that Holkham Country Fair will no longer continue.

“Demands on the estate are greater these days and with the park open daily, many smaller events and a busy year round wedding schedule. It is no longer possible to take time out of the summer timetable for the build time, show days and breakdown of an event on the scale of the country fair.”

The two-day fair is well known in the Norfolk events calendar for its high octane entertainment in the grand ring, hundreds of trade stands, food village and a cookery demonstration theatre showcasing local Norfolk talents.

The stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Our pictures from the first Holkham Country Show, in 1977, show large crowds filling the Holkham Estate’s stunning grounds.

The fair was established that year by the 7th Earl of Leicester, Edward Coke, with the aim of inspiring a passion for country life in children.

It was four years after he had inherited the Holkham Estate.

Although the fair has evolved over the years, Lord Leicester’s original vision for it remained the same until the final event in 2019.

Country Fair Organiser Sarah Green, said: “I know that many of you will be as sad as we are to see the end of this wonderful traditional event.

The first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: Archant The first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: Archant

“We would like to thank all those who visited, contributed and enjoyed attending Holkham Country Fair over its many years.”

Performers over the years included the Household Cavalry, Atkinson Action Horses, aerobatics from Steve Carver and the world famous Royal Air Force Red Arrows.

Commenting on the show being cancelled on facebook, one woman said: “It’s disappointing that such a wonderful tradition will be lost from a Norfolk country summer. My family has been coming since 1979.”

Another show-goer said: “Extremely sad news. Holkham Country Fair was such a wonderful family event which will be sorely missed.”

The first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: Archant The first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: Archant

The Holkham Country Fair has a visit from the Red Arrows in 2015. Picture: RAF The Holkham Country Fair has a visit from the Red Arrows in 2015. Picture: RAF

Triplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Triplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, parades the hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Simon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, parades the hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY