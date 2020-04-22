Search

Advanced search

Holkham Country Fair finishing after 43 years

PUBLISHED: 10:13 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 22 April 2020

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Organisers of Holkham Country Fair have revealed the event will no longer continue.

The Holkham Country Fair in 2017. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Holkham Country Fair in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The event, which sees around 40,000 visitors flock to the beautiful Holkham Estate, will not be returning due to “demands on the estate.”

In a statement, Holkham Country Fair said: “A joint decision has been taken between the organisers and Holkham Estate that Holkham Country Fair will no longer continue.

“Demands on the estate are greater these days and with the park open daily, many smaller events and a busy year round wedding schedule. It is no longer possible to take time out of the summer timetable for the build time, show days and breakdown of an event on the scale of the country fair.”

The two-day fair is well known in the Norfolk events calendar for its high octane entertainment in the grand ring, hundreds of trade stands, food village and a cookery demonstration theatre showcasing local Norfolk talents.

The stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Our pictures from the first Holkham Country Show, in 1977, show large crowds filling the Holkham Estate’s stunning grounds.

The fair was established that year by the 7th Earl of Leicester, Edward Coke, with the aim of inspiring a passion for country life in children.

It was four years after he had inherited the Holkham Estate.

Although the fair has evolved over the years, Lord Leicester’s original vision for it remained the same until the final event in 2019.

Country Fair Organiser Sarah Green, said: “I know that many of you will be as sad as we are to see the end of this wonderful traditional event.

The first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: ArchantThe first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: Archant

“We would like to thank all those who visited, contributed and enjoyed attending Holkham Country Fair over its many years.”

Performers over the years included the Household Cavalry, Atkinson Action Horses, aerobatics from Steve Carver and the world famous Royal Air Force Red Arrows.

Commenting on the show being cancelled on facebook, one woman said: “It’s disappointing that such a wonderful tradition will be lost from a Norfolk country summer. My family has been coming since 1979.”

Another show-goer said: “Extremely sad news. Holkham Country Fair was such a wonderful family event which will be sorely missed.”

The first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: ArchantThe first Holkham Country Fair on September 3, 1977. Picture: Archant

The Holkham Country Fair has a visit from the Red Arrows in 2015. Picture: RAFThe Holkham Country Fair has a visit from the Red Arrows in 2015. Picture: RAF

You may also want to watch:

Triplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTriplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, parades the hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSimon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, parades the hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Why are fuel prices 23p a litre cheaper in Norwich than in other parts of Norfolk?

With the price of petrol and diesel tumbling to almost £1 per litre for the first time in years, some petrol stations in Norfolk are still charging above the national average. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps

Death of man in bath raises concerns other patients are at risk

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City midfield ace hailed by Rangers legend

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean had to get to the Premier League the hard way after early career setbacks Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant
Drive 24