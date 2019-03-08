Family fun returns to fair celebrating all things country

Even with thunder and lightning, thousands of people celebrated all things countryside at a popular fair.

The Holkham Country Fair contained everything from country activities, such as archery and dog agility, to big performers including Atkinson Action Horses and the Household Cavalry Musical Ride.

Headliners Broke FMX left the crowed on the edge of their seats as the freestyle Motocross athletes completed jumps of more than 100 feet.

Fair organiser, Sarah Green, said: "When it started raining I asked FMX if they would still be able to go ahead, they said yes.

"I was biting my nails the whole way through, They are crazy, but brilliant."

When the storm broke out over Holkham on Saturday, the City of Norwich Pipe band was playing in the Grand Ring.

Instead of stopping and heading for cover, the men carried on with lightning cracking overhead.

Mrs Green said: "Our pipe band carried on right through it, and it really properly rained.

"Their uniforms weigh 25 kilos when they are dry, so after the rain they would have been about double that."

Five highlights from Holkham Country Fair

- The Atkinson Action Horses

The team have spent the last 12 years training horses for film and television. Some of their stunts included Roman riding, falls, flips and horses lying down.

During Saturday's performance, a horse and rider fell to the ground, but neither were injured.

- Dog agility

The dog agility saw speedy hounds jumping over fences, running through tunnels and over ramps.

Some hounds, however, decided to please the crowd instead by ignoring their owners.

- Inter-hunt relay

The relay is new to Holkham and saw two teams completing an assault course which tested their horses' speed and agility.

- Cookery theatre

This tent saw 13 chefs head to the stage and create some of their best-loved dishes, while giving the audience the chance to ask questions.

- Country activities

Countryside pursuits including clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing were on offer for visitors.

