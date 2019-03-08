Search

Family fun returns to fair celebrating all things country

PUBLISHED: 15:23 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 21 July 2019

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Even with thunder and lightning, thousands of people celebrated all things countryside at a popular fair.

The Holkham Country Fair set in front of the Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Holkham Country Fair set in front of the Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Holkham Country Fair contained everything from country activities, such as archery and dog agility, to big performers including Atkinson Action Horses and the Household Cavalry Musical Ride.

Headliners Broke FMX left the crowed on the edge of their seats as the freestyle Motocross athletes completed jumps of more than 100 feet.

Fair organiser, Sarah Green, said: "When it started raining I asked FMX if they would still be able to go ahead, they said yes.

"I was biting my nails the whole way through, They are crazy, but brilliant."

The stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When the storm broke out over Holkham on Saturday, the City of Norwich Pipe band was playing in the Grand Ring.

Instead of stopping and heading for cover, the men carried on with lightning cracking overhead.

Mrs Green said: "Our pipe band carried on right through it, and it really properly rained.

"Their uniforms weigh 25 kilos when they are dry, so after the rain they would have been about double that."

One of the dogs taking part in the dogs agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the dogs taking part in the dogs agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five highlights from Holkham Country Fair

- The Atkinson Action Horses

The team have spent the last 12 years training horses for film and television. Some of their stunts included Roman riding, falls, flips and horses lying down.

During Saturday's performance, a horse and rider fell to the ground, but neither were injured.

Triplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTriplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Dog agility

The dog agility saw speedy hounds jumping over fences, running through tunnels and over ramps.

Some hounds, however, decided to please the crowd instead by ignoring their owners.

- Inter-hunt relay

Children get to meet the North Norfolk Harriers' hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren get to meet the North Norfolk Harriers' hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The relay is new to Holkham and saw two teams completing an assault course which tested their horses' speed and agility.

- Cookery theatre

This tent saw 13 chefs head to the stage and create some of their best-loved dishes, while giving the audience the chance to ask questions.

- Country activities

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Countryside pursuits including clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing were on offer for visitors.

One of the stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the Poppy Parachute team comes into to land into the main ring at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Poppy Parachute team comes into to land into the main ring at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators enjoying the main ring events at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpectators enjoying the main ring events at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the stunt riders of the Atkinson Action Horses team at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One dog enjoying the events and the sunshine at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne dog enjoying the events and the sunshine at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Holkham Country Fair set in front of the Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Holkham Country Fair set in front of the Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCompetitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCompetitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCompetitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCompetitors taking part in the mounted games at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators enjoying the main ring events at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpectators enjoying the main ring events at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the dogs competing in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the dogs competing in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the dogs competing in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the dogs competing in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the dogs competing in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the dogs competing in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Other dogs take a keen interest in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOther dogs take a keen interest in the gundog slurry at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the dogs taking part in the dogs agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the dogs taking part in the dogs agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators watch the dog agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpectators watch the dog agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heidi Bew from near Thetford takes a selfie with her dog Zevah as they wait to have a go in the agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHeidi Bew from near Thetford takes a selfie with her dog Zevah as they wait to have a go in the agility at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Saskia Walter, eight, enjoying a donkey ride at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSaskia Walter, eight, enjoying a donkey ride at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Triplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTriplets, eight-year-old Saskia, left, Imogen, and Jemima Walter enjoying the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Old tractors in show at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOld tractors in show at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elizabeth Adam, 18-months-old, tries a tractor at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYElizabeth Adam, 18-months-old, tries a tractor at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children get to meet the North Norfolk Harriers' hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren get to meet the North Norfolk Harriers' hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, parades the hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSimon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, parades the hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, with the hounds as children come up to meet them at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSimon Dunn, North Norfolk Harriers Huntsman, with the hounds as children come up to meet them at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children get to meet the North Norfolk Harriers' hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren get to meet the North Norfolk Harriers' hounds at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

