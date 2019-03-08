Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google Archant

Children had to be rescued from a burning car by a member of the public following a crash involving a bus on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash on the A149 between a bus and a car at around 5.20pm.

According to emergency services, a member of the public rescued the driver of the car and children from the burning vehicle.

Fire crews from Wells, Hunstanton and Fakenham arrived on the A149 near Holkham and used hose reel jets to extinguish a car fire.

Two casualties were reportedly taken to hospital, one by air ambulance, assisted by a Norfolk Accident Rescue Service paramedic, who attended the crash from their home in Sculthorpe.