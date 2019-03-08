Search

In pictures: Surf's up for the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery

PUBLISHED: 09:28 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 20 September 2019

Soldiers and horses from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery exercise in the sea at Holkham in Norfolk, as they take a break from their ceremonial duties in London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

Soldiers and horses from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery have taken a break from their ceremonial duties in London to gallop through the surf at Holkham beach.

The unit has moved almost 100 horses to Bodney Camp in north Norfolk for two weeks. The beach training is used to help horses and riders develop trust, which is vital for their high-profile ceremonial duties.

Major Victoria Flood said the break was an excellent chance for the soldiers to refine their skills, as well as let off steam.

She said: "They're honing their riding ability. Putting the soldiers outside their comfort zone makes things a lot easier when they're asked to do the mundane stuff."

The King's Troop, which is quartered at Woolwich, has teams of six horses which pull 1.5 tonne (13-pounder) First World War-era field guns, which are used to fire salutes on state occasions.

