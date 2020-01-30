Search

Holiday let could transform pub 'unoccupied for years'

PUBLISHED: 16:34 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 30 January 2020

Change of use plans have been lodged to transform the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a holiday home, with cottages at the back of the pub converted into a house. Picture: Google Images

Change of use plans have been lodged to transform the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a holiday home, with cottages at the back of the pub converted into a house. Picture: Google Images

A historic pub which has been unoccupied for a number of years could be set for a new lease of life.

The proposed development centres around change of use plans to transform the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a holiday home, with cottages at the back of the pub converted into a house.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for "change of use of Queens Head PH to holiday let and turning of cottages to rear into dwelling house."

The pub, which is believed to date back to the late 19th Century, has been closed for a number of years.

Situated on the High Street, the pub was previously up for sale, with the property description decribing it as a "public house on prime site in large village."

An application from Mr D Walters has been submitted to the council by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd.

It is currently awaiting decision.

A planning, design and access statement submitted by the applicants to the council states: "Currently the 575m sq site houses the Queens Head PH which has been unoccupied for a number of years.

"The building is a two storey building with which a Public House was run on the ground floor level with living accommodation at the first floor level.

"This main building of the PH is linked to a row of cottages which are positioned behind the PH with a low quality single storey flat roofed link.

"This row of cottages has two levels and at the first floor level it appears to have been potentially used as a function room to the PH.

"Also on the site there is a large garden beyond the row of cottages and a large parking turning area to the side of the cottages which has a link to the road of the high street."

The applicants intend to "split the two main buildings away from each other by removing the single storey link" provided plans get the green light.

It states: "This gained external area would then provide a courtyard for the PH which the applicant would like to turn into a holiday let, bringing tourism into the area.

"With the remaining building, which is the row of cottages, the applicant would like to sympathetically turn this into a dwelling for himself.

"This would become a two bedroom house with its own designated parking spaces and large garden."

