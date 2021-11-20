News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Holiday let cottages plan to save village pub after Covid

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:40 PM November 20, 2021
The Red Lion in Needham

The Red Lion in Needham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk pub wants to build holiday cottages after seeing trade hit by Covid. 

The Red Lion in Needham, near Harleston, has submitted plans for holiday-lets in its grounds stating the owner “remains gravely concerned with the prospect of securing the future long-term viability of the pub”.

Earlier this year South Norfolk Council gave permission for additional camping and 11 caravan pitches on the site.

The latest plans would see three single-storey one and two bed wooden cottages built at the Grade II listed pub.

Its planning submission states: “Pre-Covid, the applicant had successfully adopted measures to diversify the pub’s offering to customers, including the sale of local produce such as honey and eggs. 

“Seasonal offerings such as the sale of Christmas trees have also aided the pub. However, the provision of holiday accommodation has been recognised as a key means by which to secure the long-term viability of The Red Lion.”

