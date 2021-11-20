Holiday let cottages plan to save village pub after Covid
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A Norfolk pub wants to build holiday cottages after seeing trade hit by Covid.
The Red Lion in Needham, near Harleston, has submitted plans for holiday-lets in its grounds stating the owner “remains gravely concerned with the prospect of securing the future long-term viability of the pub”.
Earlier this year South Norfolk Council gave permission for additional camping and 11 caravan pitches on the site.
The latest plans would see three single-storey one and two bed wooden cottages built at the Grade II listed pub.
Its planning submission states: “Pre-Covid, the applicant had successfully adopted measures to diversify the pub’s offering to customers, including the sale of local produce such as honey and eggs.
“Seasonal offerings such as the sale of Christmas trees have also aided the pub. However, the provision of holiday accommodation has been recognised as a key means by which to secure the long-term viability of The Red Lion.”
Most Read
- 1 House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas
- 2 Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake
- 3 Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express
- 4 Single storey extension branded 'flagrant abuse of planning system'
- 5 Multiple crashes causing road closures in Norfolk
- 6 Norwich curry house shortlisted for best restaurant at British Curry Awards
- 7 'Bright and beautiful' mum Emma given fitting send-off
- 8 Online child sex offender impersonated police to get NHS job back
- 9 Teenager admits manslaughter over fatal stabbing in Norfolk drugs war
- 10 Heartbreaking nine-month battle to get help for teen with eating disorder