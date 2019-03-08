Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘It is sad it has come to this’: Another family-run business to close its doors

PUBLISHED: 17:33 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 10 April 2019

Holgates in Lowestoft, which is closing down. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Holgates in Lowestoft, which is closing down. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Archant

A prestigious family-run business which has been based in a town for a century is set to close its doors in the next few weeks.

After trading in Lowestoft for about 100 years, a closing down sale is now on at Holgates menswear.

With retirement looming for the present owners of the shop on London Road North, they admitted it was “sad times for everyone.”

Holgates in Lowestoft, which is closing down. Pictures: Mark BoggisHolgates in Lowestoft, which is closing down. Pictures: Mark Boggis

The present owners Carol and Martin Pettit have run the town centre shop for the past 23 years together with their son William and daughter Elizabeth.

Before this it was owned by Len Stolliday, who had the business for about 30 years. Prior to that Holgates survived a Luftwaffe bombing raid in February 1941 that flattened Clarendon Stores next door.

Holgates in Lowestoft, during the1960s. Pictures: Mark BoggisHolgates in Lowestoft, during the1960s. Pictures: Mark Boggis

The Holgate family used to run the shop “further up” in the High Street, before moving to the existing premises.

Mr Petitt said: “Holgates menswear has traded in Lowestoft for about 100 years and most men in the town have shopped at the store at some time during their lives.

Holgates in Lowestoft, during the Second World War - even Hitler could not stop the business trading as a Luftwaffe had flattened Clarendon Stores (next door) in 1941. Pictures: Mark BoggisHolgates in Lowestoft, during the Second World War - even Hitler could not stop the business trading as a Luftwaffe had flattened Clarendon Stores (next door) in 1941. Pictures: Mark Boggis

“With retirement looming and a lack of footfall in the town, Holgates will be closing down very soon and selling off all remaining stock.

“In spite of my age, I don’t want to give it up. But as I am 78 now, and the lack of footfall in the High Street, it is just the way things are going – it is sad.

The original Mr Holgate, pictured at Christmas in 1928. Pictures: Mark BoggisThe original Mr Holgate, pictured at Christmas in 1928. Pictures: Mark Boggis

“I am just so sad it has got to be me to close the Holgates store given its family tradition,” Mr Pettit said.

“Holgates was always the most prestigious menswear shop in the town – all the young men used to head there to get the latest clothes.

“But it has been going downhill and downhill.

“We used to be busy all the time when my son and daughter ran it.

“But the Internet has done it – it is down to that and to some extent the lack of footfall in town.

“People’s shopping habits are entirely different as they have got into different ways of shopping now - it is sad it has come to this, but we can’t alter it.”

With a closing down sale now on, the aim is to sell as much stock as possible over the next two or three weeks before they make a decision on closure.

High Street woes

The latest blow to the High Street, comes as a number of stores have closed within the past six months around Lowestoft.

In recent months the Body Shop and Claire’s Accessories have closed with Beales Department Store, Kerrys Home Furnishings and long established family businesses Coes and Cooks Furnishers all putting up the closing down signs.

Beales department store on London Road North store is due to close on April 21.

Other closures include Coffee Heart on London Road North, Lowestoft; Tuttles Corner on Station Square, Lowestoft; Lowestoft Electrical on London Road North, Lowestoft and RopeWorks in Battery Green Road.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: “Last month there were 75 vacant premises out of 410 (in Lowestoft town centre).

“National retail analysis indicates that this trend will accelerate in the coming months rather than slow down.”

Related articles

Most Read

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man in custody after car drove through busy town park churning flower beds and hitting tree

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists