'A redevelopment opportunity' - Empty town centre shop and maisonette set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:07 AM April 11, 2021   
The empty Holgates menswear store, which will be auctioned off next month.

The empty Holgates menswear store, which is set to be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant town centre shop and maisonette that closed two years ago is set to be auctioned off next month.

After trading in Lowestoft for about 100 years, Holgates menswear closed its doors in 2019.

The prestigious family-run business closed on London Road North with the retirement of owners Carol and Martin Pettit, who had run the town centre shop for 23 years together with their son William and daughter Elizabeth.

Before this, the well known men's clothing retailer had been owned by Len Stolliday, who had the business for about 30 years.

Holgates in Lowestoft, during the1960s. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Holgates in Lowestoft, during the1960s. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Prior to that Holgates survived a Luftwaffe bombing raid in February 1941 that flattened Clarendon Stores next door.

The Holgate family used to run the shop in the High Street, before it moved to London Road North.

The original Mr Holgate, pictured at Christmas in 1928. Pictures: Mark Boggis

The original Mr Holgate, pictured at Christmas in 1928. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Ahead of the closure in 2019, the owners expressed sadness "given its family tradition."

Mr Petitt said: 'Holgates menswear has traded in Lowestoft for about 100 years and most men in the town have shopped at the store at some time during their lives."

Now, having been empty for a couple of years, the three-bed maisonette in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

Inside the former Holgates menswear store.

Inside the former Holgates menswear store. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on May 5 with a guide price of £110,000 - £130,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a "redevelopment opportunity."

The property description from the auctioneers says: "This large three-storey mid-terrace property comprises of a ground floor shop with a spacious first and second floor three bedroom maisonette above.

"The shop traded as the well-known men's clothing retailer Holgates for a long time, however it has been empty for a couple of years and now requires renovation.

"It is conveniently situated in the centre of the town on the main shopping street.

"The maisonette is accessed from within the shop, however could be self contained with a new access.

"It is partially double glazed, has gas central heating and sea views, however requires a program of improvement.

"This is a redevelopment opportunity that would appeal to an investor."










