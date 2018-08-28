Search

Community gets into Christmas spirit with special celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:47 21 December 2018

A Norfolk village got into the festive spirit before the big day arrives with a special celebration at the local pub.

People of Hockering, near Dereham, flocked to The Victoria on Sunday December 16 to see Santa arrive in a lorry lent by Paul Atherton.

The community gathered to mulled wine and munched on sausage rolls, mince pies and other treats all cooked and donated by various people in the village.

The annual event, now in its third year, is the idea of Tracey Williams whose father, Peter Williams, brought his old-fashioned organ to play Christmas carols.

The Parish Council donated money to buy a present for Santa to give to the children and donations for the wine and food raised money for Hallswood Animal Sanctuary at Stratton Strawless.

Are you taking part in an event over Christmas and the new year? Contact our reporter Dan Bennett with the details by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

