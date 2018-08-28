Community gets into Christmas spirit with special celebration

People of Hockering, near Dereham, flocked to The Victoria on Sunday December 16 for a Christmas celebration. Picture: Supplied by Joanna Kitchener Archant

A Norfolk village got into the festive spirit before the big day arrives with a special celebration at the local pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People of Hockering, near Dereham, flocked to The Victoria on Sunday December 16 for a Christmas celebration. Picture: Supplied by Joanna Kitchener People of Hockering, near Dereham, flocked to The Victoria on Sunday December 16 for a Christmas celebration. Picture: Supplied by Joanna Kitchener

People of Hockering, near Dereham, flocked to The Victoria on Sunday December 16 to see Santa arrive in a lorry lent by Paul Atherton.

The community gathered to mulled wine and munched on sausage rolls, mince pies and other treats all cooked and donated by various people in the village.

The annual event, now in its third year, is the idea of Tracey Williams whose father, Peter Williams, brought his old-fashioned organ to play Christmas carols.

The Parish Council donated money to buy a present for Santa to give to the children and donations for the wine and food raised money for Hallswood Animal Sanctuary at Stratton Strawless.

Are you taking part in an event over Christmas and the new year? Contact our reporter Dan Bennett with the details by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.