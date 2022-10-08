News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Malicious' hoax call leads to 4-hour response from lifeboat and fire crews

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:38 AM October 8, 2022
Multiple emergency services attended a false alarm in west Norfolk on Friday night after a 'malicious' hoax call was made.

The Hunstanton RNLI team launched its hovercraft at 8.30pm last night (October 7) after receiving a call that there was an object in the water in the River Great Ouse in King's Lynn. 

It searched the water along with the HM Coastguard Sutton Bridge team and fire crews from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South and West Walton.

After finding nothing, the fire service left the scene at 9.46pm, with the Hunstanton RNLI team stood down at 12.55am this morning (October 8) after four hours. 

It has been classed as a "malicious intent" hoax call and the incident is now closed. 


Norfolk Live News
Hunstanton News
King's Lynn News

