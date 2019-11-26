WATCH: Norfolk airmen try out £340,000 jetsuit

HMS Queen Elizabeth personnel test out the Gravity jetsuit. Photo: HMS Queen Elizabeth HMS Queen Elizabeth

Military personnel have been given a breathtaking view of their aircraft carrier as they soared to the skies in Iron Man-style jetsuits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Testing on HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is carrying aircrews from RAF Marham, has seen crews swap the jet engine of the F35 Lightning for a Gravity jetsuit.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently based off the east coast of America as it takes part in Operation Westlant.

The jetsuit was flown around the aircraft carrier and also out to a pontoon.

The jetsuit, which is the creation of inventor Richard Browning, has recently broken the world speed record for its vehicle type of 85mph.

It is able to fly vertically in a similar manner to the Harrier aircraft, with several miniature jet engines blasting air down, sending the jetsuit up.

Gravity founder Mr Browning said: "They very kindly reached out to me and asked if we would like to meet the various dignitaries and people on HMS Queen Elizabeth, and invited me to fly and we were only too happy to."

Mr Browning said the company's main focus was to fly at events such as baseball games and car launches, however as a former Royal Marine reservist he said he was in conversation with the military for the use of Gravity jetsuits during search and rescue missions and for escapes.

He said that while flying one may look complicated once someone had learned it was as easy as riding a bike.

Those wishing to have a go themselves can buy one from Selfridges for £340,000.