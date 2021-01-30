Norfolk jets will set sail on flagship of the fleet

Published: 9:50 AM January 30, 2021

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been designated flagship of the fleet. She will soon be setting ail with F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham on board. - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Norfolk's Lightning force will now be setting sail on the Navy's flagship of the fleet.

HMS Queen Elizabeth carries aircraft from the RAF Marham-based 617 Sqn along with Merlin helicopters.

The £3bn warship was given its title at Portsmouth naval base. It was transferred from the assault ship HMS Albion.

First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin said: "It's right that we bestow such a historic title now. In the coming months HMS Queen Elizabeth will lead the most ambitious Royal Navy deployment in decades. She will be a focal point as we look forward to an extraordinary year."

An F-35 from Marham on the fight deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth - Credit: MoD

It was announced last week that the Queen Elizabeth and its F-35B Lightning jets will be complemented by a detachment of the stealth fighters from the US Marine Corps as well as a US Navy destroyer during its first operational strike group deployment.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group will first take part in a war-fighting exercise with other Nato navies during Exercise Strike Warrior off Scotland during the spring before it departs for the Mediterranean.