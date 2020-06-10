Search

RAF Marham Dambusters take off to join carrier

10 June, 2020 - 09:39
So far, four jets have joined HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea Picture: Royal Navy/MOD/PA

A crack stealth fighter squadron has taken off to join the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier.

F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham have landed on HMS Queen Elizabeth as the ‘Dambusters’ squadron fully joins the Royal Navy aircraft carrier for the first time.

The jets from the 617 Squadron landed on board the 65,000-tonne warship which sailed from Portsmouth Naval Base on Sunday for flight trials off the south coast.

The aircraft that have landed on board will be the same that will sail with the carrier next year on its maiden carrier strike group deployment.

An F-35 Lightning from RAF Marham on HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Royal Navy/MoD/PA WireAn F-35 Lightning from RAF Marham on HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Royal Navy/MoD/PA Wire

Commander Mark Sparrow, commanding officer of 617 Sqn, said: “We are excited to be on board the carrier and we have been training hard to be here.

“This is the first time the ship’s operational squadron has embarked and worked together.

“The F-35 brings next generation capability to UK Defence through its ability to find, destroy or avoid enemy air defences and enemy aircraft whilst gathering intelligence data.”

Commander Ed Phillips, Commander Air on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, said: “Today is a significant day for HMS Queen Elizabeth on the road to delivering carrier strike operations for the Royal Navy.

“We are at the heart of a world-leading capability for the UK and will soon have on our decks two squadrons of F-35s - from the UK and US - plus the protection of a strike group made up of destroyers, frigates and support ships.”

The £3bn warship has just completed a series of sea trials before it returned to Portsmouth at the end of last week to embark pilots, engineers and support staff for the flight trials.

Aircraft will be taking part in sea training from the carrier Picture: Royal Navy/MOD/PAAircraft will be taking part in sea training from the carrier Picture: Royal Navy/MOD/PA

The tests are aimed to demonstrate that the jets can successfully defend the carrier through combat air patrols and the ability to take off at short notice, as well as check their ability to work alongside the ship’s Merlin helicopters of Culdrose-based 820 Naval Air Squadron.

The Queen Elizabeth is set to return to base by the end of June before embarking the jets again later this year for a multinational training exercise with US, European and Nato allies.

The original 617 Sqn attacked hydro-electric dams in Germany’s industrial heartland the Ruhr Valley in May, 1943, using a revolutionary bouncing bomb.

The Mohne and Edersee dams were breached, causing widespread flooding and destroyed mines and factories as well as crippling power supplies.

Eight of the Dambusters’ Lancaster Bombers, which took off from Scampton in Lincolnshire, were shot down and 53 aircrew killed.

