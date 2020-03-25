‘It’s a scam’: Warning over HMRC tax refund calls and emails

Householders are being urged to remain vigilant following scam messages claiming to be from HMRC offering tax rebates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government and Suffolk Trading Standards has warned people to be aware of the “refund scams” from someone purporting to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

A warning message posted on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We are aware of emails claiming to be from HMRC offering tax rebates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you receive an email, text or call claiming to be from HMRC, that asks you to click on a link or to give information such as your name, credit card or bank details, it’s a scam!”

An HM Government Coronavirus message states: “Be aware of refund scams.

“If you receive a text or email from HMRC offering you a tax refund, it’s a scam.”

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.