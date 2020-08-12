Search

Scam calls from ‘HMRC’ fraudsters spark fresh warning

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 August 2020

Further warnings have been issued over a 'HMRC phone scam'. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Further warnings have been issued over a 'HMRC phone scam'. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Fraudsters are continuing to target householders with recorded messages threatening arrest or legal action.

A further warning has been issued to home owners following increased reports of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be a debt collector.

Earlier this month Suffolk Trading Standards had urged people to be vigilant of the “HMRC scam calls” from someone purporting to collect debt on behalf of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Now a further post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We are receiving a high number of reports of scam HMRC calls to residents.

“The recorded messages threatens arrest or legal action due to outstanding debt.

“Do not press one or follow any other instructions given in an automated message.

“If you receive a suspicious phone call, you can help HMRC’s investigations by providing your phone number, the caller’s phone number, the time and date of the call and a brief description of the call.”

Email the details to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk

