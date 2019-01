Emergency services called to prison fire

Emergency services were called to a fire at HMP Wayland on Friday morning. Photo: Angela Sharpe Archant © 2008

Emergency services have been called to a fire in a prison.

HMP Wayland. Picture: Ian Burt HMP Wayland. Picture: Ian Burt

Three fire engines, police and ambulance services were called to HMP Wayland today (Friday, December 4) following reports of a fire, which was extinguished before arrival.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.